After trilateral summit in China, Trump criticizes the €70 billion aid for Ukraine in call with leaders in Berlin: Putin wants peace

Only a few hours after the trilateral meeting with Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping in China, U.S. President Donald Trump expressed strong reservations about the new €70 billion financial package for Ukraine during a phone call with the “Alliance of the Willing” summit in Berlin.

According to Politico, Trump connected this afternoon from the presidential plane Air Force One with the leaders gathered at the German Chancellery to brief them on the talks he held with the presidents of Russia and China in Shenzhen.

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Three people familiar with the discussion said Trump was skeptical about the additional billions that the “Alliance of the Willing” intends for Ukraine. Indeed, two participants described his intervention as an “outburst of anger,” adding that the White House chief criticized the European Union and other international supporters of Kyiv, which aim to allocate €70 billion to support Kyiv.

However, a third participant gave a more tempered version, according to which Trump limited himself to emphasizing the amount that all countries could save if the war ended and there was no longer a need to finance Ukraine.

The American president also appeared quite optimistic about the possibility of a negotiated solution to the conflict in Ukraine. According to the same sources, summit participants said Trump spoke positively about the chances of reaching an agreement through talks and conveyed his assessment that Vladimir Putin wants peace.

In this context, he is believed to have argued that international efforts should focus on reaching a peace agreement, rather than pouring more funds into Ukraine.

The way the call took place is also significant. According to Politico, Trump called Jared Kushner, who was in Germany that day and was taking part in the summit.

Earlier, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz had hosted, among others, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and American negotiators Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, who are mediating between Ukraine and Russia.

A total of 26 heads of state and government from four continents took part in the Berlin summit, while the meeting was seen as a kind of diplomatic counterweight to the trilateral summit in China.

Meanwhile, in Shenzhen, Vladimir Putin declared that he was ready for compromises that would put an end to hostilities in Ukraine. At the same time, he repeated accusations against the Ukrainian leadership, claiming that Kyiv is not interested in a peaceful solution.