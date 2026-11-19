Maqedonci-Lopes meeting, focus on strengthening institutions and rule of law in Kosovo

The head of the European Union Rule of Law Mission in Kosovo (EULEX), Antero Lopes, was received today in a meeting by the Minister of Defense, Ejup Maqedonci.

During the conversation, they addressed cooperation between Kosovo’s institutions and this mission in the function of strengthening the rule of law and security.

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Through a public announcement, Maqedonci said that in the meeting he emphasized the importance of continued partnership with international allies, as well as the commitment to empowering institutions, guaranteeing security for all citizens and protecting fundamental rights and freedoms.

He also reconfirmed that Kosovo remains committed to the rule of law, the independence of justice institutions and deepening cooperation with European partners.