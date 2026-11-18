Today the protests against the government and Prime Minister Edi Rama marked their 172nd consecutive day. After the gathering that began earlier in front of the Ministry of Education, protesters moved into a march toward Parliament.

With chants against the executive and demands for the prime minister’s removal, participants left the Ministry of Education building and headed toward Parliament. The protest is expected to continue there, while lawmakers are discussing the budget.

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The march is part of the opposition to Edi Rama’s governance, as citizens continue to express their discontent through slogans and chants against the majority.