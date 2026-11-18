This Wednesday, during the debate on the 2027 draft budget in Parliament, Socialist MP Erion Braçe called for the removal from government of ministers who fail to carry out the planned expenditures in the state budget, emphasizing responsibility for managing public funds and preventing abuses.

Braçe also spoke out against any situation that could jeopardize the implementation of the budget.

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“What I do not accept is for the government to put the budget at risk. More specifically, failure to implement the budget, failure to realize revenues or expenditures, in the pattern that has been happening for several years. Last year here I said that ministers who do not realize the planned expenditures in the state budget must leave the government.

Nobody owes them anything for their ignorance and inability to use public money effectively, let alone for abusing it. So I stand by the same demand: whoever endangers the implementation of the budget and poses a serious risk to it has no reason to remain in government,” said Socialist MP Erion Braçe.