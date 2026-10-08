The 131st protest outside Parliament against territorial reform: “Cancel the vote, arrest Balluku!

The 131st protest was held this time near the Parliament building, where a plenary session is taking place to approve the new territorial reform proposed by the parliamentary majority.

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Since the morning, citizens and activists have gathered outside Parliament amid tight security and a cordon set up by police forces.

The protesters have opposed the new draft law, calling for an immediate halt to the vote on the new administrative division.

Through chants and banners, they have also called for the government cabinet’s resignation, conveying the message that the government—not the country’s municipalities—should be dissolved.

Another demand voiced during the gathering was the prosecution and arrest of former Deputy Prime Minister Belinda Balluku.