The 131st protest against the government takes place in Tirana

The 131st protest against the government was held today, October 8, in Tirana.

Të lidhura None found

Protesters gathered in front of parliament from 10:00 a.m., and later continued their rally through the capital’s streets.

One of the main objections concerns territorial reform. According to the protesters, Prime Minister Edi Rama is contributing to the depopulation of the country.

The territorial reform is expected to be put to a vote later today and has led to clashes between the majority and the opposition, including inside the parliamentary session.

Meanwhile, eight protesters have been taken to the police station. The use of force by police was also reported during the protest.