McGrath after meeting with Rama: Albania belongs in the EU, reform momentum must continue

McGrath after meeting with Rama: Albania belongs in the EU, reform momentum must continue

European Commissioner for Democracy, Justice, the Rule of Law and Consumers Michael McGrath listed Albania among the countries making progress in the process of joining the European Union.

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After meeting with Prime Minister Edi Rama, McGrath wrote on social media that the country “belongs in the EU,” but stressed that important work still remains to be done before accession.

He assured that the European Union would continue to support Albania throughout all stages of the process.

According to the commissioner, his conversation with Rama focused on the implementation of justice reforms and the rule of law, areas he described as “the political anchor” of the path toward membership.

McGrath praised the Albanian government for its progress so far, emphasizing that the country has demonstrated a strong record of progress and clear ambition.

“Albania belongs in the EU and is one of the front-runners in the EU accession process,” he wrote, adding that the momentum achieved must be maintained so that the results are sustainable and irreversible.


Shtuar 8.10.2026 19:26

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