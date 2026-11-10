Teuta Haxhiu seeks proportional pensions for people with fewer than 15 years of contributions

Alliance MP Teuta Haxhiu has proposed changes to the Law on State-Funded Pension Schemes. The initiative aims to enable citizens who worked and paid contributions before January 1999 to receive a pension even if they have not completed 15 years of service.

At a press conference on Tuesday, Haxhiu said many citizens have documented years of work but remain ineligible for a contributory pension because of the period required by law. Some fall short by just a few years, others by months or even days, she said. She said she had also received requests and information concerning people with 44 years of work experience, as well as people who began working in 1982 but do not qualify for the scheme when they retire.

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Haxhiu’s proposed solution is a pension proportional to the contributions paid. She called on society, lawmakers and the Assembly to find a way for people who do not meet the current requirement to receive benefits based on their contributions.

Haxhiu said this is the third initiative she has proposed on the issue since 2015. Including a fourth initiative submitted through a former colleague, she said their parliamentary group has put forward four legislative initiatives in total.

To explain the calculation, Haxhiu used the example of a full contributory pension of 300 euros a month for the relevant category. Dividing that amount by 15 makes each year of contributions worth 20 euros a month. Under this example, a citizen with 14 years of contributions would receive 280 euros a month, while someone with 14 years and six months would receive 290 euros. She said every month and every day for which contributions were paid would be taken into account.