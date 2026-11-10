Rama convenes the Socialist Party’s National Assembly in Lalëz Bay! From student protests to the May 9 elections: What will be discussed

On Saturday, November 14, 2026, at 10:30 a.m., the Socialist Party will convene its National Assembly in the Lalëz Bay area. Discussions are expected to focus on preparations for the May 9 local elections and the organization of party structures for the electoral process.

Another issue expected to draw attention is the political situation in the country and the ongoing protests by students demanding Prime Minister Edi Rama’s resignation.

Të lidhura None found

The assembly meeting also comes at a delicate moment for the Socialists, following recent clashes between Prime Minister Edi Rama and Tirana Mayor Erion Veliaj after the latter was transferred from Durrës prison to the prison in Fier.