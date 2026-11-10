Legal change sought to continue recognizing the status of wartime sexual violence survivors

The mandate to recognize the status of survivors of wartime sexual violence is expected to expire in April 2027. At a meeting of the Social Welfare Committee, representatives of organizations that support survivors called for a change to the law and sustained institutional support for organizations that provide them with services.

Feride Rushiti, executive director of the Kosovo Rehabilitation Centre for Torture Victims (KRCT), said survivors have been recognized under the law for more than ten years, while the process of legally recognizing their status began in 2018. The initial five-year mandate was extended twice, by two years each time, following efforts by the organizations.

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According to Rushiti, the current law does not provide for another extension of the mandate. She said continuing the process no longer appears possible through a government decision alone and that the law must be amended.

Speaking about the number of wartime sexual violence survivors in Kosovo, Rushiti cited a figure of 20,000 people. She clarified that the figure comes from neither nongovernmental organizations nor state institutions.

At the same meeting, Mirlinda Sada called for continued institutional support for organizations that help survivors. She said her organization provides legal, psychological and gynecological services, as well as representation and counseling for women and girls who survived. Its work also includes advocacy and lobbying to improve policies and laws, alongside training for institutions and professionals on approaches to stress and trauma.

Sada stressed that sustained support for these organizations is needed to meet survivors’ needs before the commission or the court. After the initial discussions, the Social Welfare Committee meeting continued behind closed doors to consider the agenda items.