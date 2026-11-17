Teuta Arifi: I did not act with wrongful intent; my aim was to serve citizens

Former Tetovo Mayor Teuta Arifi said after today’s court hearing that she had made no mistake in connection with the complaint alleging misuse of public funds.

She said she considered it unfair for citizens who had done their jobs to face court proceedings.

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Arifi said the criminal complaint had been filed by the current mayor of Tetovo. According to her, witnesses heard at the hearing confirmed that the person in question had been at work. She added that it was unfair for residents who had contributed to the city to end up in court.

“I did not make any mistake intentionally. I have always tried to help my fellow citizens. You will follow the proceedings, and I believe the judicial authorities will decide appropriately, respecting the dignity of every citizen,” Arifi said.