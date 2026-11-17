Serbian song at EU forum: Kosovo Association of Scientists calls for investigation and dismissals

The Kosovo Association of Scientists has written to the European Commission, calling for an investigation to be launched and for the officials responsible to be removed over the performance of the Serbian song “Oj Kosovo, Kosovo” at the European Union Enlargement Forum in Brussels.

The formal letter, addressed to the president of the European Commission and the commissioner for enlargement, seeks clarification about the instrumental performance of the song at the concert that opened the forum on November 15.

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In a letter bearing protocol number 08-11/2026, the Association objected to the melody’s inclusion in the program, arguing that its lyrics contain Serbia’s territorial claims over Kosovo.

According to public reports and attendees’ accounts, the song was played during the part of the program dedicated to Kosovo.

The Association emphasizes that the absence of lyrics does not strip the instrumental performance of its political and historical connotations.

“Kosovo cannot be left out of discussions about its European future while at the same time being represented through symbolism that denies its statehood and identity,” the letter to the European Commission states.

According to the Association, simply expressing regret or claiming that the repertoire was chosen by the musical group is not enough.

It is calling on the European Commission to explain in detail how the event’s program was prepared, reviewed and overseen.

One of its main demands is a full, transparent and documented administrative investigation to identify individual and institutional responsibility.

The Association is also calling for the dismissal from their official positions of those found responsible for actions or omissions that led to the incident.

The requested measures include publishing documents related to the selection and approval of the repertoire, issuing a public apology to the people of Kosovo, and taking concrete steps to prevent such incidents from happening again.

The Association stresses that territorial claims and nationalist projects in the region have led to bloody consequences, and urges European institutions to be more aware of the dangers of tolerating such narratives.

The European Commission has been asked to provide a reasoned response to each of the points raised within 15 working days of receiving the letter.

“Our orientation toward Europe makes our call for accountability even stronger. Respect for European institutions must be accompanied by their respect for Kosovo and its citizens,” the statement concludes.

The Kosovo Association of Scientists said it would follow up on the matter through communication with institutions and by keeping the public informed.