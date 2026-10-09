Tetovo Sector of Internal Affairs: Police to oversee the electoral process in Bërvenica to ensure peace and security

Tetovo Sector of Internal Affairs: Police to oversee the electoral process in Bërvenica to ensure peace and security

During the campaign to elect the new mayor of Bërvenica Municipality, the Prevention Sector within the Tetovo Sector of Internal Affairs held meetings with all candidates and campaign headquarters participating in the early local elections scheduled for October 18, 2026.

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According to a statement from the Tetovo Sector of Internal Affairs, the meetings aimed to coordinate activities, ensure a safe campaign and respect the rules and legal provisions, so that the campaign and electoral process could proceed peacefully.

The Tetovo Sector of Internal Affairs has appealed to citizens, activists and all election participants to show tolerance, maintain dignified conduct and avoid provocations or any action that could jeopardize public order.

Police will be deployed in the field to ensure a fair, peaceful and secure process for everyone. The Tetovo Sector of Internal Affairs warned that anyone who violates the rules and legal provisions will be held accountable, while the measures provided for in the Criminal Code are strict and no one will be shown leniency.


Shtuar 9.10.2026 11:11

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