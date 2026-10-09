Sofia asks Skopje for a date to include Bulgarians in the Constitution

Sofia asks Skopje for a date to include Bulgarians in the Constitution

Bulgaria is asking North Macedonia to specify when it will carry out the constitutional changes and implement the obligations related to its path toward integration into the European Union.

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The issue was raised at a meeting in Sofia between Bulgarian Foreign Minister Velislava Petrova and her North Macedonian counterpart, Timço Mucunski. Petrova asked when Skopje intends to fulfill the commitments under the 2022 European agreement, including the inclusion of Bulgarians in the Constitution.

The head of Bulgaria’s diplomacy reaffirmed her country’s support for North Macedonia’s European perspective. She nevertheless emphasized that progress toward the EU must depend on the implementation of the commitments undertaken.

The case of Iva Mihajlova was also discussed during the meeting. Sofia is calling for her to receive the necessary medical treatment.

Petrova and Mucunski agreed to continue communicating on other issues of mutual interest as well.


Shtuar 9.10.2026 11:12

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