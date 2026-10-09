Crisis Management Center: 27 fires extinguished, while four remain active

Crisis Management Center: 27 fires extinguished, while four remain active

According to the morning report from the Crisis Management Center, four fires in open areas remain active across the country, while 27 others have been brought under control.

Të lidhura

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One of the fires is in the municipality of Studeniçan, in the area between the villages of Draçevicë and Cvetovë. A fire has also been reported in the village of Jabolçisht in the municipality of Çashkë, where the flames have engulfed beech and oak forests, ravines and low vegetation.

Two other fires are active in the municipality of Likovë. In the village of Strimë, at the Guri Kuq locality, pine forests and low-stemmed vegetation are burning, while in the village of Mateç, the fire has affected low vegetation.

In total, 31 fires were recorded during the period from October 8 to 9, of which 27 have been extinguished. The incidents were recorded in the municipalities of Saraj, Aerodrom, Gazi Babë, Mogilë, Prilep, Manastir, Kumanovë, Vinicë and Vrapçisht.

In addition to low vegetation, the fires also affected hay, forests, fields, waste and illegal dumps in some cases.


Shtuar 9.10.2026 11:11

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