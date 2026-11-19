In Tetovo, seasonal flu has affected three times more people this season than in the same period last year. The Public Health Center says it has distributed one thousand flu vaccines, which were given to people over the age of 65.

According to infectious disease specialist Suzana Subasiç, 199 patients sick with flu have presented at this center, while in the corresponding period a year earlier only 65 cases were recorded. She explains that the one thousand vaccine doses, provided as a donation from the ministry, have already been used and new doses are now expected to arrive.

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General practitioner Bekim Ismaili stresses that the number of patients with flu complaints has risen significantly. He calls on citizens to avoid taking antibiotics and to drink as many fluids as possible, and if their health condition worsens, to see their family doctor.

“Patients should never start treatment on their own, especially with antibiotics, because seasonal viral infections are not caused by bacteria. They should first take fluids and antipyretics. If after one or two days they notice their condition is worsening, then it is essential to see their primary care physician, whether for children or adults,” Ismaili advises.

While the Public Health Center awaits the supply of new vaccines, doctors remind that early care, hydration and avoiding self-medication remain essential for coping more easily with this wave of seasonal flu.