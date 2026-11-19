At the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Water Economy, a coordination meeting was held with representatives of competent institutions and the Municipality of Kriva Pallanka, with the aim of coordinating joint actions to find a permanent solution to the uncontrolled movement of livestock in the municipality’s territory.

The meeting was attended by the Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Water Economy, Borçe Serafimovski, the Director of the Food and Veterinary Agency, Jovica Andovski, the Director of the Agency for Management of Confiscated Property, Irena Ilievska, the Director of the Protection and Rescue Directorate, Stojançe Angelov, as well as representatives of the Ministry of Interior and the national coordinator from the Government.

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Representing the Municipality of Kriva Pallanka were Mayor Sashko Mitovski, the commander of the Municipal Crisis Headquarters, and Municipal Council President Mile Trajkovski.

The discussions were aimed at coordinating the responsible institutions and harmonizing further steps, in order to protect citizens’ safety, health and property.

The talks and coordination will continue tomorrow, to unify positions and determine upcoming activities. Citizens and the public will be informed in a timely manner about the results of the discussions and the agreed measures.

The Municipality of Kriva Pallanka remains committed to cooperation with all competent institutions and to taking concrete actions to permanently overcome this problem.