Former 25-year-old guard at British prison hid intimate relationship with inmate and smuggled drugs using code words

A rare scandalous case has been uncovered at a prison in Great Britain, where a former security employee allegedly began an intimate relationship with an inmate and, together with him, arranged for large quantities of drugs to be brought into the institution.

According to the Daily Mail, Leah Robinson, 25, began a relationship with Patryk Dziewiatkowski, who had been convicted of cocaine trafficking, arson and blackmail, after they met at HMP Lowdham Grange in Nottinghamshire in early 2023.

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Prosecutors said the couple used other people’s phones to exchange secret messages, while they referred to the drugs with code words such as “Lemon Drizzle”, “Mario” and “Milk”.

The scheme was uncovered in August 2023, when Robinson was caught attempting to bring cannabis into the prison at the start of her shift. A sniffer dog had alerted staff to the possible presence of drugs.

During the search, authorities found she was carrying about two kilograms of cannabis resin hidden in a latex glove, while she had told colleagues that another amount was in her car outside the prison.

Investigations revealed a wider smuggling network involving other inmates, individuals outside the institution and Dziewiatkowski’s family members.

Prosecutor Gareth Weetman said the inmate’s mother, Malgorzata Szubrych, had acted as an intermediary for exchanging messages between the couple and had helped transfer considerable sums of money. Her bank account showed £41,190 in undeclared deposits, while Robinson had received £4,260.

The scheme was also suspected of involving other people, who supplied the drugs and handed them to the former prison worker in car parks in Nottingham, from where she then smuggled them into the institution.

The prosecution said the illegal activity continued even after Dziewiatkowski was released and deported to Poland in July 2023. He even wrote to Robinson that they could make £500 from the next drug delivery into the prison.

According to the prosecution, the drugs found at the time of Robinson’s arrest had a value of between £6,000 and £12,000, while the price of narcotic substances inside prisons can be up to ten times higher than on the outside market.

Both main defendants have pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply class B drugs. Robinson has also pleaded guilty to misconduct in public office.

Her defense lawyer said Robinson was only 21 when she began committing the offenses and that during her work in prison she had gone through serious psychological situations, including witnessing two suicides. According to the defense, she had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

Meanwhile, Dziewiatkowski’s lawyer said his client accepted that he had taken advantage of Robinson, but denied that it was a case of manipulation or pressure through seduction.