The Food and Veterinary Agency conducted an extraordinary inspection at a dairy plant in Tetovo after Kosovo authorities detected Escherichia coli bacteria in its products and refused to allow them onto the market.

Inspectors took samples of dairy products and swabs from equipment, surfaces in the work areas and dairy plant employees.

Të lidhura None found

The samples have been sent to two independent laboratories for analysis, but the results have not yet arrived.

So far this year, a total of 2,240 kilograms of food products from shipments returned by Kosovo have been destroyed.