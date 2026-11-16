Venko Filipçe, leader of SDSM, said institutions take action only when faced with public pressure, instead of fulfilling their duty to protect citizens, women and victims of violence in a timely manner.

Speaking on the programme “Top Tema”, he discussed the attack on a girl in Ohrid and the initial decision to allow the suspect to go home. According to Filipçe, the case exposes serious problems in the functioning of the security system.

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Filipçe criticised Minister Pançe Toshkovski, saying he focuses only on “Safe City” and not on other issues. He cited cases in which women jump with their children and die at the scene, as well as cases in which women are killed. In this context, he also referred to the case from the previous day, saying the prosecutor’s office had allowed the young man to go home.

According to him, the institutions took further action as a result of pressure from SDSM and the public. Filipçe said there would have been no response without this pressure, while the planned protest aims to prevent further cases of violence.

He also mentioned the Prime Minister’s involvement in the matter and his announcement that he would do everything necessary. Filipçe described this as direct interference in the work of the judiciary and the prosecutor’s office, also referring to interventions by telephone and other matters involving the ministry.