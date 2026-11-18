On November 19, 2026, power outages are scheduled in Tetovo and several nearby settlements.

From 08:30 to 15:00**, the Tetovo Bus Station, the “Medikinska Plastika” building, “Lidl,” the former “Makedonija Tabak” building and “Palma Mall” will be without electricity. The “Bistrica” hydropower plant will also be affected, from 08:45 to 14:00.

Të lidhura None found

The 08:55–10:30 outage will affect Vratnica, Bellovisht, Jazhinca, Orashje, Nerasht, Staro Sello, Gllogjë, Dobrosht, Tearcë, Përshevcë, Breznë, Përcë, Odrin, Jegunovcë, Rotincë, Podbregjë, Jançishtë, Prelubishtë, Kopancë, Tudencë, Nepreshtenë, Leshkë and Sllatinë.

Outages have also been announced in several areas from 09:00 to 14:00**. In Tetovo, these include the new buildings opposite the “Kirili dhe Metodi” elementary school, Prelubishtë, buildings along the road from the center toward the mosque, as well as Stençë and Vollkovë. The “New Country” and “Bashkim Tours” buildings, along with the water pump in Bllacë, will also be without electricity.

In Xhepçisht, the outage will affect buildings near the “Pashtriku” bakery along the regional road.

From 09:45 to 13:45, electricity will also be cut off to buildings near “Proleterska” and “Sarajevska” streets in Tetovo.

Residents and businesses in the areas listed are advised to plan their activities around the outage schedules.