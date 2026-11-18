Shiroka Pula: Equality must also be measured by the concrete opportunities people have in their everyday lives

Kosovo President Justina Shiroka Pula attended the sixth edition of “Let’s Talk 2026” last night, a cultural event for the Roma, Ashkali and Egyptian communities.

During the event, she highlighted the importance of dialogue in bringing people together, understanding one another’s experiences and overcoming the barriers that divide society.

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She said that “Let’s Talk” creates an important space where people can openly share their experiences, discuss the challenges they face and talk about the changes they want to see in society.

The President stressed that equality is not limited to rights guaranteed by law, but also extends to the real opportunities each individual has in everyday life to shape their future.

She also emphasized that everyone has a responsibility to ensure that prejudice does not become an obstacle for others.

In closing, addressing young people from the Roma, Ashkali and Egyptian communities, Shiroka Pula said that their aspirations have a place in Kosovo, their voices matter and their future should be built on equal opportunities.