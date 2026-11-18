Students are expected to learn on Monday which student meal subsidy option they have chosen, after the referendum closes.

The National Student Body has announced that the results will be released once voting has ended and the relevant documentation has been prepared.

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The referendum is being held after Education and Science Minister Vesna Janevska announced that the new model for subsidizing student meals will be introduced in the 2027 academic year.

Students, however, insist that the meal allowance be increased immediately, regardless of which option wins the referendum.

Angella Vasilevska of the National Student Body said the nationwide vote will continue until Sunday at 23:59. She said the results would be published as soon as the process ends and the documentation is prepared. The chosen model, the amount, and the next steps will be announced on Monday. According to Vasilevska, whether students choose a new digital alternative or the existing system, the organization’s demand remains an immediate increase in the meal allowance, which has not changed in three years.

Students agree with the proposal to raise the amount from 3,500 to 4,500 denars, but oppose the increase taking effect on October 1, 2027. They warn that by then the cost of living and students’ needs may have changed, making the proposed amount insufficient.

Vasilevska stressed that students need food now and that 140 denars is not enough to buy almost anything today. She added that waiting until 2027 is not a solution, since inflation and rising living costs could make even 4,500 denars insufficient. According to her, students are demanding that their rights be respected and the laws enforced.

It remains to be seen whether the institutions will accept the demand for an immediate increase in the meal allowance, without waiting for the new system to be introduced in the 2027–2028 academic year.