Germany, Denmark, Austria, Greece and the Netherlands have agreed to open a center in Rwanda for migrants who are to be deported. The Dutch and Danish governments announced that the center is expected to begin receiving transferred individuals in 2027. The initiative aims to increase deportations and limit irregular migration.

The plan calls for migrants residing without permission in these five EU countries and who have exhausted all legal procedures to remain there to be sent to Rwanda. They will be able to integrate into Rwandan society or return to their country of origin. This scheme differs from the failed British agreement, which aimed to send people to Rwanda for their asylum claims to be processed.

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The United Kingdom’s agreement was never implemented after facing legal challenges, and the new Labour government canceled it in 2024. The five European countries say their initiative complies with EU law and international law. Human rights organizations, however, have warned that it could undermine migrants’ rights.

Following Monday’s announcement in Vienna, the Dutch government said that only single men would be sent during the first phase. According to diplomatic sources who spoke to AFP before the announcement, the center will begin as a pilot project with around 100 people, with each of the five countries able to send approximately 20 migrants.

The European Border and Coast Guard Agency, Frontex, reported around 110,000 irregular border crossings into the EU during the first ten months of 2026. The figure is 29% lower than during the same period last year.