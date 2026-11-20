Tension in Poland after Russian missiles and drone violated airspace, NATO chief visits Warsaw on Saturday

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte will travel to Warsaw on Saturday, after an incident in which two Russian missiles and a drone entered Poland’s airspace.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk made the announcement and called for air defense on the Alliance’s eastern flank to be strengthened immediately.

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At a press conference on Friday, Tusk said he had spoken with Mark Rutte after the morning incident, which occurred while Russia was carrying out another wave of attacks against Ukraine.

“We are discussing how we will respond,” Tusk said, confirming that Rutte will arrive in Warsaw on Saturday and will be available to the media to answer questions about NATO’s response.

The Polish prime minister invited journalists to take advantage of this visit to get more information about the measures the Alliance’s leadership intends to take after the latest incident.

He stressed that he expects NATO to respond by strengthening air defense on its eastern flank without delay.

“I always try not to create panic and to be a serious partner for those I speak with, but this time I will really expect, not within hours, but in the coming days and weeks, practical decisions to strengthen our air defense capabilities,” he declared.

Mark Rutte’s visit to Warsaw is expected to focus on the security of NATO’s eastern flank and the Alliance’s response to the recent violations of Polish airspace.