Lisandër Hoxha, a member of the National Council of the Democratic Party, has warned that Prime Minister Edi Rama will have a political end similar to that of dictators who were overthrown by popular revolts.

During an interview on the show “Minuta e Parë” on News24, moderated by Ola Bruko, Hoxha described the citizens’ protest as the cure against dictatorship and recalled the cases of former Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi and Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

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“Revolt is the cure against dictatorship. We know Rama’s end. Remember Gaddafi? He was worse than this, but the end was painful. Assad also fought until the last minute, but he fled. It must be solved through elections. Here there are elections. Parties have the right to act this way, but citizens do not agree. Citizens will not back down. When citizens surround you, you are finished,” he declared.

Further, Hoxha stressed that PD must choose between supporting the protest and serving the trough. Referring to the call to change the Code, he underlined that the protest has not come out to take power, but to bring down the government. According to him, there is an attempt to bring down the trough, but as long as the square has not come out with political theses, we cannot pin them on it. “The square demands overthrow!” he concluded.