On World Children’s Day, hundreds of displaced Palestinian children gathered at the Turkish School in Gaza City, calling on the world to guarantee their rights to education, health and safety.

The solidarity gathering was held at the school, where displaced families are sheltering in nearby tents, and aimed to draw attention to the profound humanitarian, psychological and educational consequences of Israel’s war on children growing up in the enclave.

Të lidhura None found

The schoolyard was decorated with Palestinian and Turkish flags and banners from the Turkish Humanitarian Relief Foundation (IHH), while children wore traditional Palestinian embroidered ‘keffiyeh’ clothing and school uniforms.

Participants displayed banners and drawings in different languages, expressing their calls for protection and their right to education, healthcare, safety and a dignified life.

The event included speeches, songs and performances in which children called on the world to stand with them and not forget their suffering.

Palestinian student Maria Daher said hundreds of children attend the Turkish school and live in tents nearby.

“We are sending a message to the world to see who the children of Gaza are. They are deprived children, children of hunger, children suffering from the cold and from everything,” she said.

“The children of Gaza want their right to education, health, safety and a dignified life,” Maria added.

The Palestinian student further noted that; “Palestinian children have the right to live in safety and freedom, and the children of Gaza have the right to learn, play and live safely.”

“On World Children’s Day, don’t forget us,” she concluded. /AA