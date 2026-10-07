Tasholli warns the EU: Kosovars and the diaspora will respond on October 10 in Brussels

Tasholli warns the EU: Kosovars and the diaspora will respond on October 10 in Brussels

Ismail Tasholli, a representative of the organization “Liria ka emër,” which organizes diaspora protests, has reacted to the European Union, warning that the response will be given on October 10 in Brussels.

Të lidhura

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He announced that there would also be a response to the EU Office in Kosovo, while emphasizing that the protests organized by “Liria ka emër” will continue.

“On October 10 in Brussels, the EU will receive the response of Kosovars and the Albanian diaspora.

The EU Office in Kosovo will not be left without a response either. The protests of ‘Liria ka emër’ will not stop! #LiriaKaEmër,” Tasholli wrote.


Shtuar 7.10.2026 16:26

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