Hamza: Parliament fulfilled its duty by approving amendments to the Law on Specialist Chambers

Hamza: Parliament fulfilled its duty by approving amendments to the Law on Specialist Chambers

PDK chairman Bedri Hamza said the Kosovo Assembly had fulfilled its responsibility by approving amendments to the Law on Specialist Chambers.

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He recalled that passing laws is one of MPs’ main responsibilities, while their implementation is the responsibility of the relevant institutions and mechanisms.

“The Assembly has done its job. The MPs have done their job. One of their main duties and responsibilities is to pass laws,” Hamza said.

According to him, laws passed by the Assembly apply to everyone and must be respected by everyone.

Hamza also stressed that the Assembly has broad constitutional powers, including amending the Constitution and addressing issues related to international agreements.

Earlier, he had said that passing laws is the responsibility of MPs and that amendments to the Law on Specialist Chambers could be made through parliamentary procedures.


Shtuar 7.10.2026 16:25

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