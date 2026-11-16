The protester denounces a 5 million lek fine: I blocked the road, but I cannot afford to pay it

A protester told News24 that she had been fined 5 million lek after taking part in a protest.

According to her, the penalty was imposed solely for obstructing traffic, despite the high amount of the fine.

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She said she was arrested and taken to Police Station No. 4 after blocking the road on Durrës Street.

The protester said she had taken to the streets to stand up for her rights, while expressing concern that she did not know how she would pay off the debt.

“I was fined 5 million lek because I blocked the road on Durrës Street. They arrested me and took me to Police Station No. 4. The fine was imposed solely for blocking the road,” she said.

She added that both of her parents are pensioners and that she does not have the financial means to pay the fine. “Maybe I will not pay it at all, or I may take out a loan,” the protester said.