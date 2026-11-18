Sylë Daka was shot with a firearm in Suharekë, in the presence of his wife and minor daughter

New details have been published about the murder that occurred today in the town of Suharekë.

According to a notice from the Basic Prosecution Office in Prizren – Department for Serious Crimes, an aggravated murder occurred at around 12:03 in Suharekë.

Të lidhura None found

Initial investigation data show that the suspect Rr.H., after a brief dispute, allegedly took the life of the victim with the initials S.D., firing a firearm in the parking lot of a shopping center in Suharekë, in the presence of the victim’s wife and minor daughter.

Immediately after receiving the information, the on-duty prosecutor from this department, together with relevant units of the Kosovo Police and crime scene investigation teams, went to the scene to conduct investigative procedures. By order of the prosecutor, the victim’s body was sent for autopsy to the IML.

The suspect Rr.H. has been detained for 48 hours by decision of the state prosecutor, due to the grounded suspicion that he committed the criminal offenses “Aggravated Murder” under Article 173 and “Unauthorized Ownership, Control or Possession of Weapons” under Article 366, according to the Criminal Code of the Republic of Kosovo.

Within the legal deadline, the prosecution will request that the suspect be placed in pre-trial detention.

The Basic Prosecution Office in Prizren, in cooperation with the Kosovo Police, is continuing intensive investigations to uncover the motives and full circumstances of the incident.