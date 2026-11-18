Qorrolli shares details of the selection of new Constitutional Court judges

The process for selecting new judges of the Constitutional Court of Kosovo is ongoing.

The chair of the Ad Hoc Committee for Reviewing Candidates for Appointment to the Constitutional Court, Vigan Qorrolli, announced that the written test was held today, with 20 candidates participating, while one candidate withdrew from the race.

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In a Facebook post, Qorrolli said that he led the process and also revealed the next stage of selection.

“The next stage, the oral interview, will be held on November 27,” he wrote.

Qorrolli stressed that the process is based on principles of legality, transparency, impartiality and meritocracy, so that the selection is based on candidates’ integrity and professional skills.

He described the selection of Constitutional Court judges as an important institutional responsibility.

“The Constitutional Court is the guardian of the Constitution. The selection of its judges is a responsibility to the Republic, the constitutional order and citizens’ trust in justice,” Qorrolli stressed.