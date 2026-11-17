Sveçla: Two arrested over armed robbery in Gjakova; weapons and money found

Minister of Internal Affairs Xhelal Sveçla announced the arrest of two suspects in connection with the armed robbery in Gjakova, in which a citizen was injured.

According to him, the suspects were identified last night and arrested today following intensive investigations and cooperation between the Kosovo Police, the Kosovo Intelligence Agency (KIA) and the Prosecution.

Të lidhura None found

During the operation, the authorities seized the weapons believed to have been used in the robbery, along with a considerable amount of money.

Sveçla described the operation as evidence of the professionalism and commitment of the security institutions. He said that anyone who commits criminal acts will be identified and brought to justice.

“No one who commits criminal acts can escape justice,” the minister wrote.

He also emphasized that safeguarding the lives and property of citizens, as well as enforcing the law, remain non-negotiable principles.

The incident occurred on November 16 at a venue in Gjakova. Two masked men, one armed with a firearm and the other with a hammer, took gold jewelry. During the robbery, one of them allegedly shot one of the victims in the leg.