Kim Jong Un relaxes with his family at a ski resort as his daughter stands out in released footage

Kim Jong Un has been photographed spending time with his family at a ski resort near North Korea’s border with China.

Footage and photographs released by state media show the North Korean leader sitting in a leather armchair, holding a cigarette and wearing sunglasses as he looks out at the surrounding mountains.

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The state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported that Kim visited the Samjiyon tourist area on Sunday and Monday. He was accompanied on the trip by his wife, Ri Sol-ju, their daughter and several officials from the Workers’ Party of Korea.

Particular attention was paid to his daughter, Kim Joo-e. She appeared on the ski slopes wearing a white outfit, while her presence has renewed interest in the future of the Kim family. South Korean intelligence has assessed that she may be being prepared to succeed her father as the country’s leader.

The tourist complex he visited includes ski slopes and hotels. According to KCNA, Kim Jong Un praised the standard of construction, the organization of the facilities and the attention to detail. He also expressed satisfaction with the scenery, describing the area as a city built amid forests.

Samjiyon is located in the northern part of North Korea, near the border with China and close to Mount Paektu. The area has great symbolic importance for the Kim family, as it is considered the sacred birthplace of Kim Jong Il, the current leader’s father.

Will Kim Jong Un meet Donald Trump?

The release of footage from the visit to Samjiyon came at a time when U.S. President Donald Trump has mentioned the possibility of a new meeting with Kim Jong Un during his stay in China.

“We could meet with Kim Jong Un, so that would be good,” Trump told reporters before departing for China. He clarified that arranging such a meeting would also depend on Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Despite this, analysts have found no concrete signs that the meeting could take place this week. Hong Min, a researcher at the Korea Institute for National Unification, told AFP that the North Korean state media report did not convey any signal or message to Washington.

According to him, Kim Jong Un’s trip to Samjiyon cannot be interpreted as a preparatory step for a possible meeting with Trump.

Trump and Kim Jong Un met three times during the U.S. president’s first term, as part of negotiations over North Korea’s nuclear program.