Gunshots after an alcohol-fueled gathering? Hysni Mehani calls for action from the police and prosecution

Hysni Mehani, an official of the Vetëvendosje Movement in Skenderaj, reacted on Facebook following reports of an incident involving the use of a firearm, in which the chief of staff of Sami Lushtaku is suspected of having been involved.

He called on the Kosovo Police and the prosecutorial system to address the case, expressing concern over the use of a firearm by people suspected of having been under the influence of alcohol.

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Mehani also pointed out that the deputy mayor and several directors were present at the location where the incident occurred. In his reaction, he called for it to be made known how long the suspects would remain in custody.

Ironically, the Vetëvendosje official wrote that at gatherings with rakia and meat, people can feel brave even without any reason.

He asked the Kosovo Police and the prosecutorial system whether a cow feeding on grass in the courthouse yard is more dangerous than Sami Lushtaku’s chief of staff, who, under the influence of alcoholic beverages, takes a gun and fires indiscriminately.

“The deputy mayor and several directors were apparently there too!” Mehani wrote, adding that it was important to see how long the suspected individuals would be held in custody.