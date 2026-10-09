Suspected of planning an assassination attempt, three people arrested and searches carried out in four cities

Suspected of planning an assassination attempt, three people arrested and searches carried out in four cities

Three people have been arrested by police on suspicion of planning to carry out an assassination attempt. The detainees are also suspected of being linked to the assassination attempts that took place in Sarandë and Mirditë.

Të lidhura

None found

Police operations were carried out in Shkodër, Lezhë, Kamëz and Sarandë. Investigations are continuing to clarify the role of the arrested individuals and determine whether they are linked to previous criminal incidents.

Police are continuing their efforts to fully document the suspected criminal activity and identify other people who may be involved.


Shtuar 9.10.2026 12:42

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