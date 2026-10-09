Justina Shiroka-Pula as president: Expectations for a new approach to Kosovo’s politics and diplomacy

The election of Justina Shiroka-Pula as President of the Republic of Kosovo, with 81 votes, ended the long-standing political uncertainty surrounding the country’s head of state and the possibility of holding new elections.

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After a tense period politically, attention has shifted to how the new president will exercise her role within the country’s institutions, in relations between the parties and in Kosovo’s international representation.

Analysts expect Shiroka-Pula to place institutional cooperation, improved inter-party relations and the strengthening of Kosovo’s position vis-à-vis the European Union, the United States and other international partners at the center of her mandate.

Her academic and scientific profile, as well as her experience in public life, are seen as factors that could help stabilize institutions and ease political clashes. However, it remains to be seen how she will build relations with the government, parliament and political entities.

Muqiqi: The new president could serve as a bridge between the political sides

Publicist and political analyst Ismail Muqiqi described Shiroka-Pula’s election as an important development for Kosovo’s political and institutional stability. In a statement to “Bota sot,” he stressed that citizens and institutions finally have a president, after a period marked by political blockades and protests.

According to Muqiqi, the election of the head of state became possible after lawmakers managed to overcome their clashes and prioritize the functioning of institutions. He described this as a moment when political reason prevailed after a difficult situation for Kosovo.

Muqiqi particularly praised Shiroka-Pula’s intellectual, scientific and political qualifications. In his view, her experience could contribute to building more normal relations between the parties and improving the institutional climate.

He expects the president to help bring political opponents closer together and restore communication between them—relations that, he said, have been damaged by personal and narrow interests in the pursuit of power.

Another important responsibility Muqiqi attributes to President Shiroka-Pula concerns diplomacy. He expressed hope that she will work to advance Kosovo’s relations with international institutions, European Union countries and the United States.

Mehmeti: Her election ended the period of uncertainty over the presidency

Opinion writer Gani Mehmeti said that the arrival of a figure from the fields of knowledge and science at the head of state creates high expectations for Kosovo, which, in his view, has grown tired of political conflicts and inter-party disputes.

He recalled that after the June 7, 2026 elections, when the government and parliament were formed, the main focus was on electing the president. Mehmeti stressed that within a year and a half, Kosovo had held three elections and risked heading to the polls again if the head of state could not be elected.

According to him, the election of Justina Shiroka-Pula, who came from the Academy of Sciences and Arts of Kosovo, where she had served as chair, was very well received by those following political developments.

Mehmeti described it as significant that an academic was elected to lead the Republic. He said that Prime Minister Albin Kurti, after numerous efforts, set aside partisan interests and supported a figure who had previously also served as a minister in the Democratic Party of Kosovo.

He added that Bedri Hamza, as a member of the Democratic Party of Kosovo, faced the choice of accepting a figure who was both a member and activist of that party, as well as an academic. According to Mehmeti, rejecting her could have been interpreted as support for new snap elections.

With the 81 votes she received for the post of President of the Republic of Kosovo, Shiroka-Pula brought an end, according to Mehmeti, to a long period of uncertainty surrounding the country’s highest institution.

Mehmeti expects the new president to bring a different way of working to the presidency by cooperating with all political parties and working to raise Kosovo’s prestige on the international stage. He also mentioned the congratulations received from the European Union and other states as an indication that the way had been opened for cooperation.

He expressed hope that Shiroka-Pula will draft a strategy for advancing Kosovo and improve the country’s relations both domestically and internationally during her term.

According to Mehmeti, the fact that the president belongs to a different political camp, while her candidacy was proposed by the prime minister, could create a balance between the Vetëvendosje Movement and the Democratic Party of Kosovo. He stressed that the distinction between the government and the opposition should not imply hostility, but rather greater cooperation and respect for institutional roles.

Mehmeti said that this spirit of cooperation should also extend to the two other parties in parliament, the Democratic League of Kosovo and the Alliance for the Future of Kosovo.