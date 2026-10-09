I am the leader of the Serbian militia, we will take revenge on you / Source of threatening email sent to institutions revealed

I am the leader of the Serbian militia, we will take revenge on you / Source of threatening email sent to institutions revealed

The email containing a threatening message sent to several institutions on Friday morning was sent from Colombia. Authorities have learned that the email was sent from Unitropico, the International University of the American Tropics, a public university in Yopal, Colombia.

Të lidhura

None found

It is also suspected that the address from which the email was sent had been hacked.

Following the threat, police launched an investigation and said that no explosives had been found.

“A threatening message was sent to the official email addresses of several state institutions, claiming that explosive materials had been placed on their premises.

The State Police immediately began verification procedures. So far, no case involving the placement of explosive materials has been identified.

Under the direction of the Prosecutor’s Office, specialized State Police units are continuing their work to identify the source of the message,” the police statement said.

In the email sent to 150 institutional addresses, the author introduced himself as the “leader of the Serbian militia” and used threatening language toward the institutions that received the communications.

“Hello. I am the leader of the Serbian militia. We have come to take revenge on you. I have just personally placed an explosive device in your building. The explosion will occur in one hour. Only pieces of flesh will remain of you. We will kill Albanians until you recognize Kosovo as Serbian territory. GOOD LUCK,” the email said.


Shtuar 9.10.2026 12:43

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