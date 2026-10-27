Suspected head of drug network in Spain arrested in Tangier; 86 detained and 11 tonnes of hashish seized

A joint operation by Spanish and Moroccan authorities has dismantled one of Spain’s major cannabis trafficking networks. At the end of the operation, 86 people were arrested and nearly 11 tonnes of hashish were seized.

Juan Carlos T.B., known as “Moreno” and suspected of leading the organization, was arrested in Tangier, Morocco. He is expected to be extradited to Spain, where the authorities have begun the relevant procedures.

Të lidhura None found

His arrest was made on October 8, following the execution of an international arrest warrant and a police investigation lasting several months. According to investigators, “Moreno” had been wanted since March 2026, when he left his home in an upscale area of Madrid to evade arrest.

Authorities suspect that he directed the network’s entire operation, overseeing contacts with suppliers in Morocco, the maritime and overland transport of drugs, and the provision of vehicles and properties used to store narcotics.

According to the investigation, the organization brought large shipments of hashish from Morocco across the Strait of Gibraltar, using the Spanish coast as an entry point. The drugs were then transported to Madrid, where they were temporarily stored before being distributed to cities across Spain and other European countries.

The investigation began in early 2025, after police discovered that the group’s leaders were using encrypted apps to organize the movement and distribution of drugs.

To conceal the shipments, members of the network are suspected of using rental homes, luxury apartments and properties in residential complexes. The hashish was divided into smaller packages at these locations and then handed over to distributors.

The operation led to the discovery and dismantling of seven storage and distribution sites in Madrid, Guadalajara and Valencia.

One of the largest seizures took place at an industrial facility in Silla, Valencia, where 4.6 tonnes of hashish were found. Investigators believe the shipment was ready to be sent to Madrid.

In December 2025, police seized more than 2.1 tonnes of hashish from a home in Madrid’s Las Tablas area. In June 2026, two other operations uncovered more than 960 kilograms of hashish and 12 kilograms of cannabis at a home on the outskirts of the capital, as well as one tonne of hashish at a property in the Sanchinarro area.

The investigation also included suspicions of money laundering involving proceeds from drug trafficking.

Police say the group used shell companies, forged invoices, fake salaries and loans obtained through third parties. These methods were intended to make money from illegal sources appear to be legitimate income.

Some of the profits are suspected of having been channelled into the purchase of luxury vehicles and real estate. According to investigators, the suspected leader was listed as an employee of a graphic arts company and received more than 5,000 euros net per month, despite performing no actual duties.

As part of the operation, 33 properties were searched: 23 in Madrid, seven in Guadalajara, two in Malaga and one in Valencia.

Authorities seized 10,800 kilograms of hashish, more than 21.8 kilograms of cannabis, two long-barrelled firearms and four prohibited weapons.

They also confiscated 25 vehicles, 15 luxury watches and nearly 466,000 euros in cash.

Of the 86 people arrested, 65 were detained in Madrid, 10 in Guadalajara, five in Valencia, three in Malaga, and one each in Burgos, Almeria and Girona. Official figures show that 18 of them were sent to prison.

The detainees are suspected of involvement in a criminal organization, drug trafficking and money laundering.

Spanish judicial authorities are continuing proceedings in the case, while the investigation continues to determine the network’s full structure and identify other people involved. The suspected leader is in pretrial detention in Morocco, and the process to extradite him to Spain is still underway.