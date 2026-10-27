Arlinda Zekaj was killed despite reports and a protection order: Six questions that demand answers

Justice and police institutions knew about the case of Arlinda Zekaj, a 49-year-old from Vitomirica, Peja. She had sought protection, filed several reports and had even sent a letter to the chief prosecutor. But on the evening of October 25, she was killed with an axe, just minutes after returning from the police station.

According to the latest reports, Albert Sylaj, her brother-in-law and the suspect in the killing, is still at large. Kosovo Police has placed him on its wanted list with the authorization of the Basic Prosecution Office in Peja. Meanwhile, the Prosecution has requested the detention of Arlinda’s former husband, Jeton Sylaj, on suspicion of the criminal offense of “disregarding the court.”

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Prime Minister Albin Kurti has asked the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the Ministry of Justice to complete, within a short period, a report on how the case was handled. Some of the main issues requiring clarification are as follows:

1. Was the implementation of the protection order supervised?On October 16, the court issued a protection order prohibiting the former husband from approaching Arlinda inside the home where they lived. In her statement to police, she said that after the decision, her brother-in-law moved into the house with his family without her consent. Who was responsible for ensuring that the order was enforced, and was the possibility considered that the risk had taken another form?

2. Why were no measures taken after the October 22 report?Three days before she was killed, Arlinda reported Albert Sylaj to police for threats and usurpation of the house. According to reports, he was questioned as a witness and denied the allegations. Was any action taken after her report?

3. How was the letter to the chief prosecutor handled?Arlinda had also written to the Chief Prosecutor of the Basic Prosecution Office in Peja. The media have made part of the letter public: “Do not account for yourselves after my life has been taken.” Who received or read the letter, and what steps were taken afterward?

4. Why did the indictment not lead to concrete protection?Just three days before the killing, the Prosecution filed an indictment for threats. This shows that the institutions had assessed the threat as real, but it remains unclear why no concrete measure was taken to protect Arlinda.

5. What happened on the evening of October 25?According to reports, the former husband had been detained that day for 48 hours following another reported case of violence. At around 9 p.m., police escorted Arlinda to her home, where, according to her report, her brother-in-law had moved in. Just minutes later, police were informed that she had been fatally attacked. Was the risk assessed before she returned home? During a subsequent search of the suspect’s house, police seized a hunting rifle, more than 150 rounds of ammunition, knives, a bayonet and an axe.

6. How did the suspect escape, and why has he still not been arrested?The attack occurred just minutes after police had left Arlinda at home. The suspect managed to escape and remains wanted.

The killing has prompted widespread reactions. The Assembly of Kosovo held an extraordinary session, civil society organizations are demanding that institutions be held accountable for their failures, while Arlinda’s letter, bearing the question “Until when?”, has been placed in the center of Peja. A nationwide protest has been called for Wednesday.

Arlinda Zekaj reported the violence, sought a protection order, wrote letters and insisted on being heard. For the government report to be credible, it must clearly show at which link in the institutional chain the failure occurred and who is responsible for each failure.