Students and citizens march from Rruga e Durrësit toward the prime minister’s office

Protesters have set off from Rruga e Durrësit in Tirana and are marching toward the prime minister’s office.

After gathering near the Ministry of Education, participants decided to move the protest to the prime minister’s office, continuing their action.

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The march is part of protests that have been taking place in the capital for days. Students and citizens have presented the government with several demands, including the resignation of Prime Minister Edi Rama.

Protesters are continuing their march through Tirana toward the prime minister’s office, where the gathering is expected to continue.