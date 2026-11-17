Italian businessman Francesco Becchetti will serve a 12-year prison sentence after the Supreme Court upheld the Court of Appeal’s ruling.

The ruling confirms a five-year reduction from the original 17-year prison sentence.

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Becchetti was found guilty of setting up a VAT fraud scheme and money laundering.

The charges against him include four criminal offenses: “Theft through abuse of office,” “Money laundering,” “Forgery of documents,” and “Creating fraudulent schemes related to value-added tax.”