Kosovo Security Force and Kosovo Police conduct exercise with partners from the US, Albania and Croatia

Kosovo’s security forces and their partners from the United States, Albania and Croatia took part in the multinational “VALOR SHIELD 2026” exercise, held at several locations across Kosovo.

The exercise involved the Special Operations Forces of the Kosovo Security Force and the Kosovo Police, as well as international partner units. It aimed to improve special operations capabilities and strengthen cooperation in the security sector.

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The US Embassy in Pristina said in a post that the exercise also aimed to increase interoperability among the participating forces and expand regional cooperation.

The US Embassy in Kosovo and its Military Liaison Group (MILGP) played an important role in organizing the activity, supporting cooperation between local institutions and international partners.

“The United States remains committed to supporting Kosovo’s security institutions and building stronger partnerships with our allies,” the US Embassy said in its statement.