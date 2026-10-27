The US and EU set expectations for Serbia’s new leaders

The US State Department welcomed the strong voter turnout in Sunday’s parliamentary election in Serbia. The vote sent Aleksandar Vučić’s party into opposition after 14 years in power.

Washington said it was ready to continue working with Serbia’s new leadership. A statement from a State Department spokesperson to Radio Free Europe said: “We look forward to continuing and further deepening our partnership with the newly elected members of Serbia’s National Assembly and the people of Serbia, building on the momentum created over the past year, including the launch of the Strategic Dialogue.”

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The Strategic Dialogue between the United States and Serbia began in mid-July with the aim of expanding bilateral ties. As part of it, the two sides signed a memorandum of understanding on energy infrastructure and regional energy security.

Washington’s latest message indicates that the US administration intends to preserve and further develop its relations with Serbia, focusing on institutional cooperation and continuing the Strategic Dialogue.

The election result marks a significant change in Serbian politics and opens a new phase in the country’s relations with international partners.

The German government congratulated the Student List on its success in the Serbian election and expressed its readiness to continue supporting the country’s European perspective.

The EU’s commitment to Serbia’s accession was also reaffirmed by Enlargement Commissioner Marta Kos, although Serbia remains a challenging partner for the bloc.

Experts say the next government will also face major challenges in its relations with Brussels, while a considerable share of Serbian voters remains skeptical of the EU.