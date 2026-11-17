Serbia is entering a new political phase after the Student List’s resounding victory in last month’s elections, bringing an end to 14 years of rule by Aleksandar Vučić and the Serbian Progressive Party (SNS).

On Tuesday, the 140 candidates from the Student List will be sworn in as members of parliament during the inaugural session of the new Parliament, officially beginning the process of forming the new government.

Të lidhura None found

The movement, made up of figures outside traditional political structures, achieved a significant victory over Aleksandar Vučić.

Among the 140 new representatives in Parliament are academics, lawyers, scientists and artists.

Meanwhile, the caretaker government, led by outgoing Prime Minister Ðjuro Macut, will continue to operate until the lawmakers approve the new cabinet proposed by the Student List.

However, the composition of the next government and the name of the new prime minister remain unclear.

Sarah El Sarag, a human rights lawyer and elected member of parliament, said the student movement remains actively involved in the process of selecting the new cabinet, together with the candidates who will take up parliamentary mandates.

“We are here thanks to them,” she said, referring to the students, adding that the process is being carried out in ongoing cooperation with them.