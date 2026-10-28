Students enter the Faculty of Economics: Boycott classes, join us!

Students enter the Faculty of Economics: Boycott classes, join us!

Chanting “Join us!”, protesters entered the Faculty of Economics, where they urged students to leave their lecture halls and join the protest.

The move came as part of a student march in Tirana. The students continued their protest from the Ministry of Education toward the Prime Minister’s Office and other institutions.

Të lidhura

None found

The students said they would continue their resistance and boycott until the situation changes, insisting on their political demands.

Among the main demands voiced during the protests are the resignation of Prime Minister Edi Rama and the formation of a transitional government. University lecturers have also joined the student protests.


Shtuar 28.10.2026 13:48

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