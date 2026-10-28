Administrative Court of Appeal suspends lawyers’ boycott at the Special Court: Return to hearings

The Administrative Court of Appeal has suspended the decision by the Albanian Bar Association to boycott court proceedings. Reports say the court’s decision applies only to the Special Court against Corruption and Organized Crime (GJKKO).

Lawyers have been boycotting court hearings for two months in protest against the GJKKO’s new regulations, which prohibit the use of mobile phones during hearings, among other things.

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The suspension of the Bar Association’s decision comes in this context. It remains to be seen how the Administrative Court of Appeal’s ruling will affect the continuation of court proceedings at the GJKKO.