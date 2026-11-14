Young people protest again outside the Ministry of Education despite rain, demand Rama’s resignation

Rain and bad weather have not stopped young people from gathering once again outside the Ministry of Education. They are protesting against the government and demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Edi Rama.

At the rally, protesters can be heard chanting in unison, “Resign!”, “Your time is up!” and “Rama in prison, Belinda in prison!” Through slogans directed against the government and the political establishment, participants say they will not give up protesting.

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The rally is part of a youth movement opposing the current government and calling for political change.