Student protest enters its 14th day, lecturers confirm their support

The student protest has continued for the 14th consecutive day, while lecturers have reaffirmed their support for the movement. Aleksandër Kovaçi, head of the University Unions, said they would stand by the students throughout the protest.

Speaking to News24 from the protest outside the Ministry of Education, Kovaçi said that boycotting classes was a voluntary choice. According to him, the number of students in lecture halls was not sufficient for classes to proceed normally.

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“The boycott is voluntary, and I do not believe there are enough students in the halls for classes to be held,” he said.

According to Kovaçi, the students have now entered a new phase by creating forums that will serve to organize and further coordinate the protest.

“The students are now at another stage, organizing themselves into forums. We support them and want to help them find a way through this situation,” said the head of the University Unions.

He also announced that the lecturers did not hold the meeting scheduled for 10:00, in order to ensure that attention did not shift away from the student protest.

“We did not hold our meeting at 10:00 so that attention would not be diverted from the students,” Kovaçi said.

The lecturers will take part in the protest every day, in line with the students’ organization and calls. Kovaçi confirmed that they would be present at 14:00.

“We will be here every day at 14:00, according to the students’ call. We are wherever the students are,” he concluded.