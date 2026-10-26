How Kosovo Serbs voted in Serbia’s early parliamentary elections

How Kosovo Serbs voted in Serbia’s early parliamentary elections

The Student List emerged victorious in the early parliamentary elections held yesterday in Serbia.

Data published by Serbia’s Election Commission on the results by region show that the Serbian Progressive Party suffered losses in almost all parts of the country. Meanwhile, the Socialist Party of Serbia managed to pass the electoral threshold in only a few areas, including those where Kosovo Serbs voted.

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In Kosovo, the “United Serbia” list, led by Aleksandar Vučić, received 24,344 votes, or 71.63% of the vote, N1 Television reports.

The Student List came in second with 7,167 votes, securing 21.09% of the total.

The political force of Ivica Dačić, the Socialist Party, which failed to reach the 3% threshold in most of Serbia, received 1,075 votes in Kosovo, or 3.16%.

In North Mitrovica, Vučić’s list secured 2,721 votes, accounting for 61.76% of the vote. The Student List received 1,415 votes, or 32.12%, while Dačić’s SPS was voted for by just 54 people.


Shtuar 26.10.2026 17:32

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